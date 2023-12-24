Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXRT. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.