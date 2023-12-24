Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.50.

JAZZ opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.90. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

