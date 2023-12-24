Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Hold

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

LIAN stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.11. LianBio has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that LianBio will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in LianBio by 1,466.1% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LianBio by 27.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 38,808 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LianBio in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LianBio by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 357,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 178,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

