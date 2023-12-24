Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

TEX stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

