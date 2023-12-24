Jeffrey Trigilio Sells 1,920 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,920 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $16,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Trigilio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Jeffrey Trigilio sold 398 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $3,271.56.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,926 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $15,042.06.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGEM opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $404.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

