John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,610,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,379.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.

On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

