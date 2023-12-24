John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,610,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,379.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
