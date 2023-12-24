John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,650,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $16,600.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $8,900.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
BFI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.