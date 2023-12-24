John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,650,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $16,600.00.

On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00.

On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $8,900.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

