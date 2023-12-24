John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.8 %

WLYB opened at $33.76 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

