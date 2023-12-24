Joshua Horowitz Acquires 10,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $22,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,179.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at $78,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

