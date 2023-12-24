Joshua Horowitz Acquires 10,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $22,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,179.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.