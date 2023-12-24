JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

