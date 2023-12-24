JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $50.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QGEN. HSBC cut their price objective on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,812,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,832,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

