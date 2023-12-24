JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$116.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$121.00 to C$116.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$105.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.15. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4589679 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

