Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRTX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $317.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.79. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,608,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.