Key Bridge Compliance LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.