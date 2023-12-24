Key Bridge Compliance LLC Purchases Shares of 2,549 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

