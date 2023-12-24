Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after acquiring an additional 344,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

