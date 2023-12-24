Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $68.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

KTB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KTB opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.