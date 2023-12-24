L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

