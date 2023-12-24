L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

