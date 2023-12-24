Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $137,652,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

