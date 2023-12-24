LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $30.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.08. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,566.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Liquidia by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.