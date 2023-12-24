Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,902,000 after acquiring an additional 285,629 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $761,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $54.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

