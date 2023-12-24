Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

