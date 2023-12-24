Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

