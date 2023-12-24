Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

