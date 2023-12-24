Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.38 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.40.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.