Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $171.55 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

