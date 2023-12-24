Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.6 %

DD stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

