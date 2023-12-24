Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 432,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 402,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

