Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,980.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,150.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,519.05 and a 1-year high of $7,000.00. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

