Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $483,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,897,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 82,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.20 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

