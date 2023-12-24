Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $502,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

