Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

