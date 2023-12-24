Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

