Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.