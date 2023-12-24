Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

