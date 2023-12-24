Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWMC stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

