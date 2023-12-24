Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $926,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 112.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 652,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,217,000 after acquiring an additional 345,590 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 100.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.