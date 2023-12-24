Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after acquiring an additional 757,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 2.5 %

Allegion stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.