Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,976 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.31 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.59.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

