Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 78,090 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

