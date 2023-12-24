Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $82.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

