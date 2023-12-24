Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521,454 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,776.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

