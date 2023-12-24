Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.