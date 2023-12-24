Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $260.44 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

