Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,181 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

