Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.31 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.