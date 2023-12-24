Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,618 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

