Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $85.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 47.09%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.