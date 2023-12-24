Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,057,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $190.39 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $190.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

